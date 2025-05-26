Gavi, Isco back in Spain squad for Nations League semi v France

Midfielders Gavi and Isco were recalled by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente on Monday in his squad for next month's Nations League semi-final against France.
Barcelona's Gavi, 20, last played for Spain in November 2023 before being sidelined for several months after tearing his knee ligaments.
Gavi, capped 27 times by Spain, has made 42 appearances for Barcelona this season, winning LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and Supercup with the Catalan club.
Isco returned to the Spain squad after a six-year absence.
The 33-year-old former Real Madrid player has been rewarded for a fine season with Real Betis in which he scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 appearances and helped them reach Wednesday's Conference League final.
Spain play France on June 5 in the German city of Stuttgart.
SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Alex Remiro
Defenders: Pedro Porro, Oscar Mingueza, Robin Le Normand, Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Cucurella, Dani Vivian
Midfielders: Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Alex Baena, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Isco
Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo, Samu Aghehowa, Mikel Oyarzabal.