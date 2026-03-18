Asian Cup qualification secured, but Gavin Lee's Lions aim to give Singapore more to celebrate
Singapore will face Bangladesh in the team's final Asian Cup qualifier at the National Stadium on Mar 31.
SINGAPORE: It has been four months since the Lions made history in Hong Kong, but as they close out their Asian Cup qualification campaign later this month against Bangladesh, Gavin Lee's men hope to give Singaporeans more reasons to cheer.
"In Hong Kong, we played in front of a stadium of red. Hopefully we do the same on the 31st, but this time, in our stadium of red," Lee told CNA at the Lions' media day on Wednesday (Mar 18).
"That night was so special, and we just hope that we get to experience it on our home ground with everyone."
At Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium in November, the Lions qualified for the Asian Cup on merit for the first time by defeating Hong Kong.
Singapore overturned a one-goal deficit in the first half with two goals in quick succession after the break – securing a 2-1 victory that sent the team to Saudi Arabia in 2027 for the continental football showpiece.
The Lions play Bangladesh at the National Stadium on Mar 31.
Lee, who was appointed interim head coach after Tsutomu Ogura's departure last June, was subsequently named as permanent head coach in late November.
"The duties and the task are the same, the only difference is the job title. But nothing else has changed," he said.
"Collectively, we are still very laser focused of our intentions and the things we want to help the players to achieve and help people to enjoy when they watch the national team."
To celebrate the Lions' qualification, the Football Association of Singapore has plans to pull out all stops and woo more fans to the stands on Mar 31.
This includes pre-match fan zones around the National Stadium, pre-match and half-time performances, and a pyrotechnic display after the 90 minutes of play.
"I know that (the team) will go out there and they'll make sure they do everything it takes to honour the jersey. They won't let the shirt down," said Lee.
"NOTHING HAS CHANGED"
With five games played, the Lions sit atop their group with 11 points.
The team has yet to lose a game, and will progress to the Asian Cup regardless of their result against Bangladesh and that of the other remaining group fixture – Hong Kong's clash with India.
"Every window is a chance for us to better prepare for Asian Cup ... And our mantra has always been that the next game is the most important game we play. And that hasn't changed," said Lee.
"The Bangladesh game is important because it serves a purpose for the bigger goal. And so for us, it's like we're going there to perform our best, and nothing has changed in that sense."
In the earlier reverse fixture against Bangladesh in June, the Lions eked out a 2-1 win in Dhaka.
Although they are ranked 180th in the world, Bangladesh has a star in the form of Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury.
"Looking at the performances against the other teams in the group, they are no pushovers, they're a good side. And then, they've got that added star quality in Choudhury," said Lee.
"It's not an easy game, we recognise that. So it's our job to make sure we overcome that challenge and deliver a performance."