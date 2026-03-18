Asian Cup qualification secured, but Gavin Lee's Lions aim to give Singapore more to celebrate

SINGAPORE: It has been four months since the Lions made history in Hong Kong, but as they close out their Asian Cup qualification campaign later this month against Bangladesh, Gavin Lee's men hope to give Singaporeans more reasons to cheer.

"In Hong Kong, we played in front of a stadium of red. Hopefully we do the same on the 31st, but this time, in our stadium of red," Lee told CNA at the Lions' media day on Wednesday (Mar 18).

"That night was so special, and we just hope that we get to experience it on our home ground with everyone."

At Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium in November, the Lions qualified for the Asian Cup on merit for the first time by defeating Hong Kong.

Singapore overturned a one-goal deficit in the first half with two goals in quick succession after the break – securing a 2-1 victory that sent the team to Saudi Arabia in 2027 for the continental football showpiece.

The Lions play Bangladesh at the National Stadium on Mar 31.