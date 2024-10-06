Gazzaniga proves Girona's penalty hero in chaotic 2-1 win over Bilbao

Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga saved two penalties and another that had to be retaken before striker Cristhian Stuani scored from the spot deep in stoppage time as they beat visitors Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in LaLiga on Sunday.

Alex Berenguer's penalty was saved in the first half and Bilbao's luck from the spot got worse after the break as Inaki Williams' effort was also stopped but had to be retaken as Gazzaniga's feet were off the line.

Ander Herrera stepped up for the retake but his effort was also saved by the Argentine keeper.

The visitors were immediately punished after Berenguer's poor miss when Colombian midfielder Yaser Asprilla put Girona ahead in the 39th minute, sending a dangerous left-footed cross from outside the box into the bottom-left corner past keeper Alex Padilla.

Oihan Sancet scored the equaliser for Athletic two minutes later, but Stuani converted his penalty in the 99th minute to seal all three points for the hosts and end their four-match winless run in LaLiga.

Girona sit 11th in the standings with 12 points from nine matches, while Bilbao are fifth with 14 points.