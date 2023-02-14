Logo
GB boxing to boycott women's world championships in New Delhi
GB boxing to boycott women's world championships in New Delhi

14 Feb 2023 07:56PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 07:56PM)
Boxers from the GB Boxing squad will not participate at the women's world championships in New Delhi next month, the governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The decision reflects on-going concerns about the future of boxing's place on the Olympic programme and the recent move by IBA to allow boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags, which contravenes resolutions passed by the IOC...," GB Boxing said in a statement.

"This has put further distance between IBA and the Olympic movement in addition to the significant, longstanding issues over sporting integrity, governance, transparency and financial management which the IOC has asked IBA to address to protect boxing's place on the Olympic programme."

GB Boxing added that their participation at the men's tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in May, was "under review".

The announcement follows the USA Boxing and the Irish Athletic Boxing Association's (IABA) decision to boycott this year's world championships.

Source: Reuters

