Logo
Logo

Sport

Gea sends Shelton crashing out of Shanghai
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Gea sends Shelton crashing out of Shanghai

Gea sends Shelton crashing out of Shanghai
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 11, 2026 France's Arthur Gea celebrates winning his round of 32 match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Gea sends Shelton crashing out of Shanghai
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 11, 2026 Ben Shelton of the U.S. during his round of 32 match against France's Arthur Gea REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Gea sends Shelton crashing out of Shanghai
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 11, 2026 Ben Shelton of the U.S. reacts after losing his round of 32 match against France's Arthur Gea REUTERS/Go Nakamura
11 Oct 2026 05:45PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 11 : US Open finalist Ben Shelton conceded he had been "outplayed" after suffering a shock 7-6(5) 7-6(3) defeat by France's Arthur Gea in the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

World number four Shelton, who has barely played since losing to Alexander Zverev in September's US Open final and withdrew from the Japan Open due to fitness concerns, lost both sets against the world number 56 in tight tiebreakers.

Asked if his recent lack of action had had an effect on him, Shelton told reporters: "I mean, I got outplayed today. The guy played better than me.

"A hundred percent, I would have liked to have come over here earlier and be prepared and have already dealt with the jet lag by the time I was playing here in the Shanghai Masters.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"My body wasn't ready. I wasn't physically ready to play in Tokyo. That's just the way this tour is sometimes."

The 24-year-old American said he was focused on finishing his 2026 campaign on a "high note" at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month.

"Obviously I want to be prepared and playing some of my best tennis when I get there," he added.

"Three tournaments left to finish the year, which has been a very up and down year, but a great year, on a high note."

Gea, who next faces either Jakub Mensik or Francisco Cerundolo, was delighted with his first win over a top-10 player.

"I'm practicing hard every day since the beginning of the year to win against those guys," he said.

"Of course, when you win, it is always special. But, yeah, I was prepared and I was confident before the match. Also playing a really good season right now, so, yeah, that's a really good win, but I was ready for it."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement