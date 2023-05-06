Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Genoa return to Serie A after one season out
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Genoa return to Serie A after one season out

06 May 2023 11:57PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Genoa secured promotion to Serie A on Saturday thanks to a 2-1 win over Ascoli and Bari's 1-1 draw at Modena, a return to the top flight after one season away.

Genoa were relegated last year under German Alexander Blessin after finishing 19th in the standings.

U.S. owners 777 Partners sacked Blessin in December and replaced him with former Italian World Cup winner Alberto Gilardino.

Genoa moved to 70 points, eight clear of third-placed Bari and four behind leaders Frosinone, and can celebrate direct promotion to the top flight with two games remaining.

Their local rivals Sampdoria are bottom of Serie A and on the brink of relegation for the first time since 2011, 10 points away from the safety zone with five games left.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.