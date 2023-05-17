Logo
Sport

Geoghegan Hart crashes out of Giro

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 9 - Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena Tudor ITT - Italy - May 14, 2023 INEOS Grenadiers' Tao Geoghegan Hart in action during the individual time trial REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

17 May 2023 10:06PM
Former Giro d'Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart was forced out of the race on stage 11 on Wednesday after crashing heavily on a slippery descent with around 70km remaining.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider, who won the Giro in 2020, was riding with his team mates including overall leader Geraint Thomas who also hit the deck but managed to continue.

British rider Geoghegan Hart, third in the overall standings, was attended to by medics before being loaded into an ambulance.

Race favourite Primoz Roglic was also involved in the crash but managed to continue on a Jumbo Visma team mate's bike.

Shortly afterwards, Movistar rider Oscar Rodriguez suffered a crash in which he came into contact with a roadside sign.

This year's weather-affected Giro has been hit with several high-profile withdrawals with former race leader Remco Evenepoel having to abandon after testing positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday's stage is the longest in the race, a 219km ride from Camaiore to Tortona.

Source: Reuters

