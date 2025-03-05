George considered quitting England duty after losing captaincy

LONDON : England hooker Jamie George said he contemplated walking away from international duty after losing the captaincy to Maro Itoje this year, but decided to carry on after seeking advice from friends, family and coaches.

The 34-year-old took over the captaincy from Owen Farrell after the 2023 World Cup, but was routinely replaced early in the second half of games as England struggled for results.

Coach Steve Borthwick made the surprise announcement in January that Itoje would replace George as captain, partly due to the face that he wanted a leader who would usually be on the pitch for 80 minutes.

"It was hard, it was difficult, it was frustrating and obviously then that makes you question if you can do it," George told BBC Sport's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"I won't lie and say it didn't go through my head (finishing his England career) because I didn't really know how logistically it would work and if it would be too awkward to be coming back in. I didn't want to tread on any toes.

"But I watched the Ireland game (their 27-22 defeat in the Six Nations opener which he missed due to injury) and all I wanted to do was be back on that field because I missed it."

George said he took advice from his family, former Saracens team mate Farrell and the club's director of rugby Mark McCall.

"Mark was fantastic with me," George said. "If I could put my finger on one person who influenced my decision at that stage it was Mark."

George, who is line to win his 100th cap when England take on Italy at Twickenham on Sunday, said he was drawing inspiration from England cricketer Joe Root who was replaced as captain by Ben Stokes in 2022 after five years in charge.

"His batting improved significantly off the back of not being captain any more and he looked freed up and enjoying himself and still contributing a huge amount and them valuing his leadership," George said.

"I am not saying I am the Joe Root of the England rugby team, but I have taken inspiration from that."

George famously began his England career with a record 19 appearances from the bench behind Dylan Hartley before finally getting his first start in 2017. During that time he won three caps as the starting hooker for the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand and said he had not ruled out another tour with the combined team when they visit Australia this year.

"I want to play for England as long as I can...and I would love to put my name in the hat for another Lions tour," he said. "Hopefully my performances over the next couple of weeks will put my name in the conversation."

After England face Italy they visit Wales in their final game, and as things stand, are still in the hunt to win the title for the first time since 2020.