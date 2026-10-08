George Russell excited for Singapore Grand Prix ‘challenge’ despite haze, grid penalty
The Mercedes Formula 1 driver tells CNA he is “very excited” about this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, despite having to start from the back of the grid due to a penalty.
SINGAPORE: Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell faces the uphill task of starting from the back of the grid at the Singapore Grand Prix, but said he is up for the “challenge”.
Speaking to CNA at an Adidas event on Thursday (Oct 8), Russell said that he remains “very excited” going into the weekend.
“Unfortunately, we've got to take an engine penalty because of the (engine) failure we had in Malaysia,” he said.
“It's not a circuit that is known for lots of overtaking, but that's a challenge I'm looking forward to.”
At the Bahrain Grand Prix held in Sepang, Malaysia last weekend, Russell's title hopes took a hit when his podium-bound Mercedes ended the race prematurely with a power unit failure five laps from the finish.
The retirement means second-placed Russell is now 84 points behind teammate Kimi Antonelli in the drivers’ standings.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff later confirmed that Russell received a power unit penalty.
“That is particularly frustrating given the way he drove last weekend and the result he deserved to be fighting for,” said Wolff.
“Unfortunately, these things are part of the sport and our focus now is on giving him the best possible car and opportunities to fight back through the field.”
Another challenge will be the hazy conditions, with air quality in Singapore currently in the "unhealthy" range on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) announced there might be "some restrictions" on outdoor activity such as entertainment during this weekend's Grand Prix.
“I haven't noticed it too much, to be honest. I know it's obviously more of a haze than (it is) usually,” said Russell.
“Singapore at the best of times is very tough physically driving because of the heat, the humidity, (and the) street track. But ... it's the same for everyone, and we'll power through.”
SINGAPORE “ALWAYS SPECIAL”
Regardless of his current circumstances, Singapore is a place with happy memories for Russell, as the British driver took victory last year from pole position.
“It's always special coming to Singapore. Obviously, we won the race here last year. It's such a beautiful city. The race is amazing. So it's always a very special feeling to return,” he said.
“Singapore is a circuit that is extremely iconic. I put it in the same category as Monaco and Vegas and your home race. So to get a victory here, having the fireworks go off after the race, they are memories and images that will stay with me forever.”
This year's race takes place from Oct 9 to Oct 11. The Marina Bay circuit will host one of six sprint races on the F1 calendar this year, with sprint qualifying happening on Friday, the sprint race taking place on Saturday and the Grand Prix a day later.
A F1 sprint race covers about one-third of a typical Grand Prix distance, with no mandatory pit stops. Points are award to the first eight cars to finish, from eight points down to one.
"I love street circuits. This is a track that requires a lot of commitment. You're close to the walls, you're racing at night, which is an added excitement and a different element to a lot of races we drive on," said Russell.
"The only big difference this year is it's a sprint race. So straight away, already on Friday, you're into qualifying. Usually on a street track, you're building up to it more progressively over the course of the practice session, so that's going to be cool."