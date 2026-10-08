George Russell excited for Singapore Grand Prix ‘challenge’ despite haze, grid penalty

SINGAPORE: Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell faces the uphill task of starting from the back of the grid at the Singapore Grand Prix, but said he is up for the “challenge”.

Speaking to CNA at an Adidas event on Thursday (Oct 8), Russell said that he remains “very excited” going into the weekend.

“Unfortunately, we've got to take an engine penalty because of the (engine) failure we had in Malaysia,” he said.

“It's not a circuit that is known for lots of overtaking, but that's a challenge I'm looking forward to.”

At the Bahrain Grand Prix held in Sepang, Malaysia last weekend, Russell's title hopes took a hit when his podium-bound Mercedes ended the race prematurely with a power unit failure five laps from the finish.

The retirement means second-placed Russell is now 84 points behind teammate Kimi Antonelli in the drivers’ standings.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff later confirmed that Russell received a power unit penalty.

“That is particularly frustrating given the way he drove last weekend and the result he deserved to be fighting for,” said Wolff.

“Unfortunately, these things are part of the sport and our focus now is on giving him the best possible car and opportunities to fight back through the field.”