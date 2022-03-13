Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Georgia to face Australia, Fiji and Wales at 2023 World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Georgia to face Australia, Fiji and Wales at 2023 World Cup

13 Mar 2022 11:14AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2022 11:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Georgia defeated Romania 26-23 in Bucharest on Saturday to seal their spot in Pool C of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, where they will take on Australia, Fiji, Wales and another qualifier.

Georgia had already secured qualification for the World Cup because Russia is banned from the 2022 European Championship over its invasion of Ukraine, but their win over Romania ensures they finish atop the continental tournament's standings with eight wins and one draw.

They take on Spain in their final match of the campaign on March 20.

Spain and Portugal, tied on 25 points, face off on Sunday in a bid to finish second and secure direct qualification for the World Cup Pool B alongside defending champions South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and a qualifier.

The team that finishes third in the table will compete in the final qualification tournament in November.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us