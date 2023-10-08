Georgia out on a limb as they seek more Tier One tests

NANTES, France : Georgia are in virtual isolation and worried they are not being heard enough as they seek more chances to pit themselves against Tier One opposition and gain the experience that could give them World Cup wins in future.

The Georgians left the World Cup in France with their heads held high after one draw with Portugal and three defeats, having played well against Australia, Fiji and pool winners Wales before a closing 43-19 loss to the Welsh on Saturday.

"This is an issue for us because we have no near neighbours who play (Tier One level) rugby. We are like an island," coach Levan Maisashvili told Reuters.

"Every time I hear that question I say, of course, we need more competition against Tier One countries, we are missing that experience.

"We travel to play good games, like in Uruguay or Argentina, but it's not enough. We need to meet more high ranking teams," he added in a veiled complaint about World Rugby dragging its feet over the issue of introducing a tournament in which nations like Georgia can gain experience.

"We only have 11 games (in a season) and the majority are against Tier Two countries," Maisashvili said.

Georgia's position could be compared with Argentina in the 1990s, geographically isolated in the southern part of South America with their nearest big-name neighbours South Africa miles away across the Atlantic Ocean.

Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze, who scored the first of three tries by his team against Wales, told the post-match news conference his side had shown they played to win their matches in this World Cup and were disappointed by the results.