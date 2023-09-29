Georgia overhaul backline as they look to fire against Fiji

LYON, France: Georgia coach Levan Maisashvili has overhauled his backline after his side's disappointing World Cup draw against Portugal as the Lelos look to finally show what they are capable of against Fiji in their third Pool C match on Saturday.

Regular captain Merab Sharikadze drops out of the matchday squad altogether, Luka Matkava and Vaso Lobzhanidze return at flyhalf and scrumhalf respectively, while the highly-rated Davit Niniashvili moves from fullback to the left wing.

In the back row, Tornike Jalaghonia, who has not missed a tackle yet at the tournament, shifts from blindside flanker back to number eight with Mikheil Gachechiladze replacing him in the number six shirt in his first appearance of the tournament.

Prop Mikheil Nariashvili will captain the much-changed side in place of Sharikadze at Stade de Bordeaux.

The ambitious Georgians were hugely disappointed with their 35-15 opening loss to Australia, a feeling compounded when they raced to a 13-0 lead against Portugal last week only to have to settle for an 18-18 draw.

"We haven't played as well as we can yet," said assistant coach Joe Worsley.

"We're hoping against Fiji we're going to produce a performance in which our DNA - being physically dominant and aggressive towards the opposition - we're going to see that for 80 minutes rather than just for 10 minutes here and there."

Worsley, a World Cup winner with England in 2003, said the fast-improving Pacific islanders would be a tough test for the Lelos.

"Fiji have been playing really well for six months now," he added. "They've beaten England, they've pushed France close. They probably should have beaten Wales and they had a very good result against Australia."

Team:

15-Mirian Modebadze, 14-Akaki Tabutsadze, 13-Demur Tapladze, 12-Giorgi Kveseladze, 11-Davit Niniashvili, 10-Luka Matkava, 9-Vaso Lobzhanidze, 8-Tornike Jalaghonia, 7-Beka Saginadze, 6-Mikheil Gachechiladze, 5-Kote Mikautadze, 4-Lasha Jaiani, 3-Beka Gigashvili, 2-Tengizi Zamtaradze, 1-Mikheil Nariashvili

Replacements: 16-Luka Nioradze, 17-Nika Abuladze, 18-Irakli Aptsiauri, 19-Nodar Cheishvili, 20-Luka Ivanishvili, 21-Gela Aprasidze, 22-Tedo Abzhandadze, 23-Tornike Kakhoidze