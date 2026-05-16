German-born Castrop makes South Korea World Cup squad

SEOUL, May 16 : German-born Jens Castrop became the first player with dual heritage to make a South Korean World Cup squad when he was named in Hong Myung-bo's 26-man party on Saturday for this year's tournament.

The rugged Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder, who has a German father and Korean mother, played at age-group level for his nation of birth but has represented South Korea five times since switching allegiance last year.

Son Heung-min will captain the side and South Korea's reliance on his goals - he has scored 54 for his country - was indicated by only two other strikers being named in the squad, Oh Hyeon-gyu and Cho Gue-sung.

Oh, who has been in fine form for Turkish club Besiktas, has scored just six international goals, while Cho has found the net 10 times for his country.

There were few surprises in the squad with the likes of Paris St Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in and Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae included along with Jo Hyeon-woo and Kim Seung-gyu, who will battle it out for the starting goalkeeper's spot.

Midfielder Hwang In-beom will get a chance to add to his 71 caps in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July despite struggling with an ankle injury since March at his Dutch club Feyenoord.

"He has not played much recently, so I would not say that his match sharpness is fully back yet," Hong told a news conference in Seoul.

"We expect to raise that match sharpness through the two games we will play once we go to the United States.

"Our coach is putting the players through high-intensity training, and Hwang has completed the full workload. So we are somewhat reassured by that."

The Taegeuk Warriors will play friendlies against Trinidad & Tobago and El Salvador in Utah ahead of their 11th straight appearance at the World Cup finals.

South Korea have been drawn with co-hosts Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Africa in Group A. They begin their campaign against the Czechs in Guadalajara on June 11.

They play their final group match against South Africa in Monterrey, which is at a significantly lower altitude, and Hong said that was among the challenges the team must overcome.

"The coaching staff and I have been focusing on this area in our preparations ever since the draw was made," Hong added.

"South Korea have always competed at the World Cup as a challenger. For that reason, I believe this World Cup, with its many variables, is a good opportunity for us to create an upset."

South Korea squad:

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu, Song Bum-keun, Jo Hyeon-woo.

Defenders: Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Tae-hyeon, Park Jin-seop, Seol Young-woo, Jens Castrop, Lee Ki-hyeok, Lee Tae-seok, Lee Han-beom, Cho Yu-min.

Midfielders: Kim Jin-gyu, Bae Jun-ho, Paik Seung-ho, Yang Hyun-jun, Eom Ji-sung, Lee Kang-in, Lee Dong-gyeong, Lee Jae-sung, Hwang In-beom, Hwang Hee-chan.

Forwards: Son Heung-min, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Cho Gue-sung.