German FA rejects Freiburg appeal over Bayern substitution mixup
08 Apr 2022 07:04PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 07:04PM)
BERLIN : The German Football Association (DFB) on Friday rejected Freiburg's appeal following a substitution mixup by Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga match last week, protecting the Bavarians' nine-point lead going into the final six matches.

The Court ruled it was not Bayern's fault that they played with 12 players for several seconds late in the game, but that of the match officials.

Bayern won the game 4-1 but in the 86th minute due to a mixup between club officials and the fourth official during a double substitution, the wrong number for Kingsley Coman was shown on the substitution board.

The winger did not leave the pitch until about 16 seconds later.

Under German FA rules if a team is found to have introduced a non-eligible player then the opponents are awarded the game by a 2-0 scoreline.

"The DFB sports court has decided that Bayern Munich cannot be blamed for the introduction of a non-eligible player," the DFB said in a statement.

"It is more down to the mistaken behaviour of the officials that a 12th man was introduced and the game continued."

Bayern, on course for a record 10th straight league crown, are on 66 points with Borussia Dortmund in second place on 57. Freiburg, battling for a Champions League spot, remain in fifth on 45.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

