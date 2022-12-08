Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

German Football League names Hellmann, Leki as interim chiefs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

German Football League names Hellmann, Leki as interim chiefs

German Football League names Hellmann, Leki as interim chiefs

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the German Football League (DFL) is pictured in Video Assist Centre in Cologne, Germany, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/

08 Dec 2022 08:29PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 08:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Germany's soccer governing body Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) has named Axel Hellmann and Oliver Leki as interim chiefs, it said on Thursday, a day after announcing that CEO Donata Hopfen will resign from her post at the end of the year.

Hellmann, CEO of soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt, and Leki of FC Freiburg, will start immediately and remain in office on an interim basis until June 30, 2023, DFL said.

They will also retain their responsibilities at their respective clubs, DFL said. The DFL supervisory board will discuss leadership from July in the coming months, it added.

DFL had said on Wednesday that its supervisory board had decided outgoing CEO Hopfen "had different ideas about the future strategic direction of the company."

Hopfen's resignation comes amid delays to the sale of a $3.6 billion stake in the Bundesliga's media rights business.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.