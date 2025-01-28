German league to trial referees announcing VAR decisions to stadium

The German Football League (DFL) is launching a pilot project where referees will explain VAR decisions to the stadium spectators via loudspeakers starting on Saturday, the governing body said in a statement.

Nine clubs have volunteered to participate in the project including Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and leaders Bayern Munich, with the public announcement procedure set to feature in five matches this weekend, the DFL said on Monday.

The project will aim for further transparency in refereeing decisions, the DFL added. The public announcement procedure was also used in the English League Cup's semi-finals earlier this month.

Second-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf's home game with SSV Ulm on Saturday will be the first match in Germany to feature the procedure, ahead of this weekend's home fixtures of Bayern, St Pauli, Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Dortmund, Freiburg, RB Leipzig and Greuther Fuerth are also part of the project.