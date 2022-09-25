Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

German players to get €400,000 each in case of World Cup win: FA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

German players to get €400,000 each in case of World Cup win: FA

German players to get €400,000 each in case of World Cup win: FA

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Al Bayt stadium, built for the 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer championship, during a stadium tour in Al Khor, north of Doha, Qatar, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

25 Sep 2022 11:41PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2022 12:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Germany players will each receive €400,000 (US$390,000) if they lift the World Cup in Qatar later this year, the country's football association (DFB) said on Sunday (Sep 25) after agreeing on tournament bonuses with the team.

The bonus for the title win is up from €350,000 for the previous tournament in 2018, when Germany crashed out in the first round. When Germany won the title at the Brazil World Cup in 2014, the players received bonuses of €300,000 each.

Clearing the group stage in Qatar will earn each player €50,000 while a spot in the last eight will net them €100,000 each.

Germany, desperate to make amends for their dismal 2018 performance, have been drawn in Group E along with Spain, Costa Rica and Japan.

The tournament starts on Nov 20 and Germany open their campaign against Japan on Nov 23.

A semi-final spot is worth €150,000 each, while winning third-place would earn Germany's players €200,000 each.

Losing in the final would be rewarded with a €250,000 bonus.

"We had intense discussions in a good and constructive atmosphere," said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf following a meeting with team representatives Manuel Neuer, Thomas Mueller, Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Guendogan.

"At the end of the day we have found an acceptable solution for everyone."

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.