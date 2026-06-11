German players to pay for 600 fans' stadium trip amid soaring transport costs

June 11 : German players have stepped up to ease fans' pain from soaring transport costs at the World Cup, offering to pay for 600 of them to travel by bus to their last Group E game against Ecuador in New Jersey on June 25, media reports said.

City authorities hiked rail and bus fares from New York to the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey by several times citing increased pressure on the public transit systems.

That triggered a backlash from fans who have already paid high prices for match tickets.

"In light of the high cost of bus and train travel in New York during the World Cup, the German national team players have organised free transport to the final group match for 600 fans," the BBC quoted the German Football Association as saying.

"Captain Joshua Kimmich and his teammates are covering the cost of buses to take supporters from New York to the arena in New Jersey for the match against Ecuador."

Reuters could not immediately confirm the statement.

A round trip to the stadium by train, which usually costs $12.90, has been set at $98 during World Cup games, down from the originally proposed $150 fare after NJ Transit faced heavy criticism.

Shuttle buses will cost $20, down from the initial $80 price tag.

Transport was free for fans at the last two World Cups in Russia and Qatar.

Four-time champions Germany will begin their campaign in Houston against Curacao on Sunday.