German sprinters win fourth successive women's team gold
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 3, 2023 Germany's Lea Sophie Friedrich, Pauline Sophie Grabosch and Emma Hinze in action during the women's elite team sprint qualification REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 3, 2023 Germany's Pauline Sophie Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich in action during round 1 of the women's elite team sprint REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 3, 2023 Germany's Pauline Sophie Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's elite team sprint final REUTERS/Matthew Childs
04 Aug 2023 04:13AM
GLASGOW : Germany's Lea Friedrich, Emma Hinze and Pauline Grabosch won a fourth successive gold medal in the team sprint and set a world record in the process on the opening day of the UCI World Championships on Thursday.

In a gripping final at the Chris Hoy Velodrome, they narrowly edged out Britain's Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane, clocking a time of 45.848 seconds.

Britain also broke the old world record as they claimed the country's best result in the discipline for 12 years.

Earlier, American Chloe Dygert romped to victory in the women's individual 3km pursuit - lapping Germany's Franziska Brausse on the last lap.

Source: Reuters

