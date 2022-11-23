Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

German vice chancellor: 'Opportunity is there' to wear OneLove armbands
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

German vice chancellor: 'Opportunity is there' to wear OneLove armbands

German vice chancellor: 'Opportunity is there' to wear OneLove armbands

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Germany Training - Al Shamal Stadium, Al Shamal, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Germany's David Raum with teammates during training REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/

23 Nov 2022 04:28PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 04:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has said he would wear the multi-coloured 'OneLove' armband at the soccer World Cup and see what happened, but he took care to add it was not for him to decide what national team captain Manuel Neuer does.

Habeck's comments late on Tuesday came amid a row over the symbol in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

Asked by broadcaster ZDF whether players should wear the armband, Habeck replied: "I am not the media advisor of the DFB (German football association) and I am not Manuel Neuer but the opportunity is there."

"I'm a politician trying to do my job properly, but what would happen if it happened now? I would like to know and I would take my chances," he added.

The comments come after soccer's global governing body, FIFA, cracked down on players wearing the armbands in support of diversity at this year's World Cup.

In response, Rewe, one of Germany's biggest supermarket chains, scrapped its advertising campaign with the DFB.

(Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.