Sport

German's Kamna wins Vuelta stage nine, Kuss stays in red
FILE PHOTO-Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 7 - Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles - France - July 8, 2022 Bora - Hansgrohe's Lennard Kamna in action with riders during stage 7 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo
03 Sep 2023 11:43PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2023 12:21AM)
Germany's Lennard Kamna soloed to victory on stage nine of the Vuelta a Espana to complete his set of wins in Grand Tours on Sunday as Sepp Kuss retained the overall leader's red jersey.

The hilly 184km stage from Cartagena had its general classification timings taken 2km from the official finish after earlier rain had left mud on the road surface.

Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) managed to join a breakaway group that was never seriously chased by the peloton.

He then roared away on his own on the twisty and steep climb to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, although it was fairly anti-climactic because of the weather issues which meant the general classification riders could cruise the last 2km home.

Source: Reuters

