Germany beat England 4-3 in women's friendly on road to Euro 2025

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Women - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 25, 2024 Germany's Linda Dallmann in action with England's Georgia Stanway REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Women - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 25, 2024 England's Beth Mead in action with Germany's Sjoeke Nusken and Germany's Sara Doorsoun Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Women - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 25, 2024 England's Jessica Naz in action with Germany's Sophia Kleinherne Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Women - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 25, 2024 England's Ella Toone misses a chance to score REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Women - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 25, 2024 Germany's Sara Dabritz scores their fourth goal from the penalty spot past England's Hannah Hampton Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
26 Oct 2024 04:46AM
LONDON : Germany beat England 4-3 in a women's friendly at Wembley on Friday, earning a winning start for new manager Christian Wuck.

While England were victorious the previous time the two teams met at Wembley - a 2-1 win in the Euro 2022 final - Germany dominated the first 30 minutes on Friday as the visitors romped to a 3-0 lead in a nightmare start for the Lionesses.

Captain Giulia Gwinn scored twice inside the first 11 minutes for the Paris Olympic bronze medallists, the first from the penalty spot in the fourth minute and the second when she took advantage of England's shambolic defending to score. Klara Buhl netted Germany's third in the 29th minute.

Georgia Stanway single-handedly got the home side back in the game with a three-minute brace, converting a penalty in the 33rd minute and then pouncing on a pass from Beth Mead over German keeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Germany's Sara Dabritz converted from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute, but England pulled one back nine minutes later when Berger mishandled the ball on a free kick and Lucy Bronze was there to smash it in.

Both Germany and England have already clinched their berths for Euro 2025.

England have two more home friendlies before end of the year, against South Africa in Coventry on Tuesday and Olympic champions United States at Wembley on Nov. 30.

Source: Reuters

