Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Germany call up five newcomers for Peru, Belgium friendlies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Germany call up five newcomers for Peru, Belgium friendlies

Germany call up five newcomers for Peru, Belgium friendlies

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany coach Hansi Flick REUTERS/Matthew Childs

17 Mar 2023 10:44PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 10:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Germany have called up five newcomers to their squad for this month's friendlies against Peru and Belgium as coach Hansi Flick looks to rebuild his team for Euro 2024 on home soil.

Brentford's Kevin Schade was included on Friday along with VfB Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman, Mergim Berisha of Augsburg, VfL Wolfsburg's Felix Nmecha and Borussia Dortmund's Marius Wolf.

The Germans who crashed out of last year's World Cup in the group stage for the second consecutive time, face Peru on March 25 in Mainz before playing Belgium in Cologne three days later.

"We are happy that things get back under way," Flick said. "We want to build a strong squad for Euro 2024 in Germany. That is why it is important to use the first international matches of the year to invite new players.

"Each individual training session on the road to the Euro on home soil is hugely important in order to find the best team in order to increase anticipation for the tournament," he said.

Flick also recalled striker Timo Werner, defender Emre Can, goalkeeper Bernd Leno and midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Among those missing is Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller, who Flick has said will not be part of the team for now to give younger players a chance.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.