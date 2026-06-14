Germany chances rest with keeper Neuer, coach says

HOUSTON, June 13 : Germany will not underestimate a physical and technical Curacao team in their World Cup opener, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Saturday, adding that their success in the tournament would rest heavily on 40-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Nagelsmann also said Nathaniel Brown would earn a first World Cup appearance in their Group E opener on Sunday and that importantly for Germany's chances, Neuer has found his rhythm in time for the four-times champions.

"We trust him a lot," Nagelsmann told a news conference. "In order to have a good World Cup we need Manuel in top performance and we think he can do that.

"He didn't have the rhythm but now he has found the rhythm."

The Germans go into the tournament aiming to restore their dented international reputation after shock first-round exits in 2018 and 2022.

Nagelsmann shrugged off questions of why Germany were not considered among the top favourites this time around, saying that was something that could be answered after the tournament.

"When we take a look at the last two World Cups we didn’t perform in a good way so we won’t be mentioned as a favourite for this tournament," he said.

"It is our job to do a perfect World Cup now and then we will be a favourite for the next World Cup."

The Germans also play Ivory Coast and Ecuador in the group but Nagelsmann said the focus was only on a Curacao side consisting of Dutch-raised players with the quality to surprise in the tournament.

The match also features Nagelsmann as the tournament's youngest head coach at age 38 facing off against the oldest in 78-year-old Dick Advocaat, though the German joked he hoped not to be coaching that long.

"I love my job but I hope I have some different things to do at that age," he said. "Dick Advocaat is a really cool coach and has done a brilliant job for Curacao. It is a great compliment for his work."