Germany coach Nagelsmann extends deal to 2028

BERLIN : Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has signed a contract extension that will keep him in his post until the Euro 2028 tournament, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Friday.

Nagelsmann, who took over in September 2023, led the Germans to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on home soil. His initial contract ran until the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

A former Bayern Munich coach, Nagelsmann was the Germany team's second youngest coach ever when he took over at the age of 36.

"When I came to the DFB in September 2023, I could not have imagined being a national coach beyond the home Euro," Nagelsmann said in a statement.

"This great feedback that we all receive every day, shows us that our journey together is on the right path. We want to win titles together," he said.