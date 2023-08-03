Germany, Colombia must avoid surprises to reach World Cup last 16

BRISBANE: Germany must beat South Korea on Thursday (Aug 3) to guarantee a place in the Women's World Cup last 16 while Colombia and their teenage phenomenon Linda Caicedo need only a point against Morocco to top the group.

The action in Group H brings the curtain down on a group phase in Australia and New Zealand which has thrown up plenty of surprises.

The United States are into the knockout rounds and a date with third-ranked Sweden on Sunday, but the Americans have looked anything like a team capable of winning a third World Cup in a row.

European champions England were touted before the tournament as the biggest threat to the United States and after an indifferent start, they thrashed China 6-1 to progress in style.

Sarina Wiegman's side face Nigeria, who along with South Africa and Jamaica confounded expectations by getting out of the group stage.

Another of the pre-World Cup favourites was Germany, but they were on the end of a surprise 2-1 defeat to a Colombia side who have enjoyed strong backing from their colourful fans in Australia.

Colombia are likely to pack out the 20,000-capacity Perth Rectangular Stadium when they meet Morocco on Thursday.

And in the 18-year-old Real Madrid attacker Caicedo, they have one of the stars of the tournament so far.