Germany defender Tah joins Bayern Munich
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - May 11, 2025 Jonathan Tah applauds fans after playing his last home game for Bayer Leverkusen REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

29 May 2025 06:31PM
Germany defender Jonathan Tah has signed a four-year contract with Bayern Munich after leaving Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga champions said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who made 402 appearances for Leverkusen and helped them win the Bundesliga in 2023-24, joined Bayern on a free transfer.

"I’m very happy to be at FC Bayern. I want to take on responsibility here and work hard every day so that we’re successful as a team and win lots of trophies together," Tah said in a statement.

Tah started his senior career at Hamburg and joined Leverkusen in 2015, making his Germany debut during his first year at the club and racking up 35 international appearances.

"We have acquired a player with international experience and quality, who won’t need much time to establish himself in our defence," said Christoph Freund, Bayern's sporting director.

Source: Reuters
