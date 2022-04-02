Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Germany to face Spain at World Cup with 'negative memories' of friendly rout
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Germany to face Spain at World Cup with 'negative memories' of friendly rout

Germany to face Spain at World Cup with 'negative memories' of friendly rout

Hansi Flick's Germany will face 2010 winners Spain in a heavyweight group match at the 2022 World Cup finals (Photo: AFP/FRANCK FIFE)

02 Apr 2022 02:27AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 02:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA: Four-time champions Germany and 2010 winners Spain were drawn to meet in the same group at the World Cup finals on Friday (Apr 1).

The European giants will also face Japan as well as the winners of an intercontinental play-off between Costa Rica and New Zealand in Group E.

Spain thrashed Germany 6-0 in a Nations League match last November.

Germany goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer said: "It was inevitable that we were going to get a strong opponent from the pot.

"We have negative memories, but something like that doesn't happen to us twice.

"We're confident, we're going to have a good tournament," the Bayern Munich player said.

Coach Hansi Flick told ARD: "It's an interesting group, but not easy.

"We're expecting a lot from this tournament. Japan is a team with a lot of players in the Bundesliga so they have a lot of quality.

"We were intending to play a friendly against them so that will be ditched."

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us