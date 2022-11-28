Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fuellkrug rescues Germany in showdown with Spain, all still to play for
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fuellkrug rescues Germany in showdown with Spain, all still to play for

Fuellkrug rescues Germany in showdown with Spain, all still to play for
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain's Rodri in action with Germany's Leon Goretzka REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Fuellkrug rescues Germany in showdown with Spain, all still to play for
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Germany's Antonio Rudiger celebrates scoring their first goal before it is disallowed after a VAR review REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fuellkrug rescues Germany in showdown with Spain, all still to play for
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Germany's Antonio Rudiger celebrates scoring their first goal before it is disallowed after a VAR review REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fuellkrug rescues Germany in showdown with Spain, all still to play for
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain's Sergio Busquets fouls Germany's Jamal Musiala before being shown yellow card REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fuellkrug rescues Germany in showdown with Spain, all still to play for
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain's Sergio Busquets fouls Germany's Jamal Musiala before being shown yellow card REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
28 Nov 2022 03:51AM (Updated: 28 Nov 2022 04:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL KHOR, Qatar : Substitute Niclas Fuellkrug's close range strike late in the second half rescued Germany a valuable 1-1 draw against Spain in a World Cup Group E showdown on Sunday, a result which left the group still wide open.

Alvaro Morata beat his marker and flicked the ball in at the near post past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer following a low cross from Jordi Alba in the 62nd minute to give Spain the lead.

But Fuellkrug levelled in the 83rd minute, smashing home a loose ball inside the box.

Spain top the standings with four points and now need only a draw in their final Group E game against Japan to progress. A win would send them through to the knockout round in first place.

Germany, who lost 2-1 in their opener against Japan, are bottom of the table on one point. They need to win against Costa Rica on Thursday and their hopes then depend on Japan losing. If Japan draw it would come down to goal difference or goals scored by Germany and Japan.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.