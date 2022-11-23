Germany players cover mouths in team photo amid armband row

Logo
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Germany players cover their mouths as they pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

23 Nov 2022 09:11PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 09:15PM)
(Replaces mouth with mouths in headline)

DOHA : Germany players placed their hands over their mouths during a team photo ahead of their game against Japan in a World Cup Group E match on Wednesday as the row over FIFA's threat of sanctions over the "OneLove" armband continued.

All Germany players took part in the gesture in front of dozens of photographers on the pitch ahead of kickoff, after world soccer body FIFA had threatened seven European teams with sanctions if they wore the armband symbolising diversity and tolerance.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

This story has been refiled to change mouth with mouths in the headline)

Source: Reuters

