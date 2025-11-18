Germany qualify for 2026 World Cup with 6-0 demolition of Slovakia

LEIPZIG, Germany :Germany secured a place at next year's World Cup by crushing Slovakia 6-0 in their final qualifier on Monday, pummeling them into submission with four goals in the first half, and sending their opponents into a playoff in March.

The four-time world champions, who crashed out in the first round of the last two editions of the World Cup, finished top of their group on 15 points, with the Slovaks second on 12.

The Germans, needing a draw or a win to secure top spot, left nothing to chance and shot out of the blocks to take control early. Unmarked Nick Woltemade headed in for the lead in the 18th minute with his fourth consecutive goal in the last three matches for Germany.

Serge Gnabry should have doubled it when he charged into the box but his low shot was blocked by Slovakia keeper Martin Dubravka in the 25th. Gnabry made amends four minutes later as he latched onto a perfect Leon Goretzka pass to make it 2-0.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

An equally quick move saw Florian Wirtz put Leroy Sane through in the 36th to curl his shot past Dubravka and put the game to bed before Wirtz delivered another assist for the winger to bag his second goal of the evening five minutes later.

Slovakia, who had beaten Germany in Bratislava in September, had no answer to the hosts' relentless pressure.

"We played a really good game tonight. From the first to the last second we did not allow anything at the back and were creative," said striker Woltemade.

"I hope it was fun to watch us tonight. It is great to play for Germany. We have now qualified for the World Cup."

The pace dropped after the break but substitutes Ridle Baku and teenager Assan Ouedraogo added a goal apiece, with the latter becoming the youngest player to score for Germany on his debut at 19 years.

The Germans, who have qualified for the World Cup for the 21st time, second-most after Brazil's 23, have openly set their goal of winning the World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada, to restore their dented reputation as a global football powerhouse following their first round exits in the 2018 and 2022.

They have not reached a final in any major international tournament since winning their fourth World Cup in 2014 in Brazil.