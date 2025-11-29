Logo
Germany, Spain draw 0-0 in Women's Nations League final first leg
Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - Final - First Leg - Germany v Spain - Fritz-Walter-Stadium, Kaiserslautern, Germany - November 28, 2025 Germany's Selina Cerci in action with Spain's Mariona Caldentey REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - Final - First Leg - Germany v Spain - Fritz-Walter-Stadium, Kaiserslautern, Germany - November 28, 2025 Spain's Irene Paredes in action with Germany's Klara Buhl REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - Final - First Leg - Germany v Spain - Fritz-Walter-Stadium, Kaiserslautern, Germany - November 28, 2025 Spain's Ona Batlle in action with Germany's Klara Buhl REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - Final - First Leg - Germany v Spain - Fritz-Walter-Stadium, Kaiserslautern, Germany - November 28, 2025 Spain's Mapi Leon REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - Final - First Leg - Germany v Spain - Fritz-Walter-Stadium, Kaiserslautern, Germany - November 28, 2025 Germany players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
29 Nov 2025 06:41AM
KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany :Germany dominated the first leg of their Nations League final against Spain on Friday but could not find the back of the net as they were held to a scoreless draw ahead of Tuesday's second leg in Madrid. 

As the Germans attacked in wave after wave, Spanish keeper Cata Coll was outstanding in the first half, throwing herself around her penalty area to cut off angles and block shots, much to the frustration of the home fans.

Germany forward Klara Buehl reached deep into her bag of tricks to try to break the deadlock, but her threatening dribbles and fizzing shots could not get the better of the Spanish defence, and the Germans were almost sucker-punched when Esther Gonzalez hit the woodwork for Spain just after the break. 

Despite rain falling steadily through the second half, Buehl never relented and she finally got a shot past Coll, only to see it bounce back off the foot of the left-hand post and away to safety. 

Winger Jule Brand followed up that effort with a shot that skimmed off the top of the crossbar in the 76th minute but despite 19 attempts on goal for Germany and nine for the visitors, neither managed to score, leaving the tie delicately balanced ahead of the second leg.  

Source: Reuters
