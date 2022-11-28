Logo
Germany-Spain World Cup match draws 17 million German viewers
Sport

Germany-Spain World Cup match draws 17 million German viewers

Germany-Spain World Cup match draws 17 million German viewers

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Berlin watch Spain v Germany - Berlin, Germany - November 27, 2022 Fans watch the match between Spain and Germany in Breitscheidplatz's Christmas Market REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

28 Nov 2022 04:12PM (Updated: 28 Nov 2022 04:12PM)
BERLIN : Some 17 million people tuned in to broadcaster ZDF's coverage to see Germany play Spain in the World Cup on Sunday, according to data from audience measurement firm AGF.

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug scored an equaliser in Sunday's match, which aired at 8 p.m. Berlin time, securing a 1-1 draw and dodging an early exit from the tournament.

Germany's first match of the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 23, in which Japan beat the four-times champions 2-1, was viewed by 9.2 million people in Germany.

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Source: Reuters

