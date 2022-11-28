Germany-Spain World Cup match draws 17 million German viewers

BERLIN : Some 17 million people tuned in to broadcaster ZDF's coverage to see Germany play Spain in the World Cup on Sunday, according to data from audience measurement firm AGF.

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug scored an equaliser in Sunday's match, which aired at 8 p.m. Berlin time, securing a 1-1 draw and dodging an early exit from the tournament.

Germany's first match of the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 23, in which Japan beat the four-times champions 2-1, was viewed by 9.2 million people in Germany.

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)