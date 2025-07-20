Germany through to Women's Euro semis after shootout win over France

Ann-Katrin Berger pulled off a stunning final save as Germany beat France 6-5 in a penalty shootout to set up a Euro 2025 semi-final showdown with world champions Spain after a bruising encounter that ended 1-1 after extra time on Saturday.

The Germans pulled off a superb comeback from a goal down and a straight red card for defender Kathrin Hendrich after 13 minutes, battling their way back into the game and eventually getting the better of their opponents in a thrilling shootout.

Hendrich was sent off after a VAR review established that she had pulled the hair of Griedge Mbock Bathy in the box, and Grace Geyoro’s subsequent penalty had the power to get over the line despite Berger getting a strong hand to it.

On the ropes and struggling, the Germans suddenly levelled, Sjoeke Nuesken catching the defence napping by darting towards Klara Buehl’s near-post corner and flashing a header into the net in the 25th minute.

With the well-organised Germans defending doggedly, France had two goals ruled out for offside and Nuesken had a second-half penalty saved.

Even before the penalty shootout, Berger pulled off a contender for the 'save of the tournament', back-pedalling before diving acrobatically to claw away Janina Minge’s misdirected defensive header and keep the scores level.

With neither side managing to score in extra time the game went to penalties, and Berger got the shootout off to a great start for the Germans by saving from Amel Majri, but they were brought back to level pegging when Sara Daebrtiz struck her spot kick off the crossbar and over the goal.

Berger, a cancer survivor who sports a tattoo to cover up a scar from her treatment that says "All we have is now", then fired home from the spot herself before making her decisive save. She dived to her left to deny 21-year-old defender Alice Sombath, sending the Germans through to the last four.

They will face Spain on Wednesday, a day after England face Italy in the other semi-final.

"For large parts of the game, you wouldn’t notice we were one (player) less. I am incredibly proud," Germany captain Minge said of her side's resilient comeback.

"I have to say, the fans were unbelievable. I don‘t know if I have ever experienced anything like that. You could see that we are ready for something big."

"We know we'd done the hardest thing by opening the scoring against a team reduced to 10 (players). Penalties are difficult, we know that, and it's a shame for Alice because she's young and learning. You also have to take your hat off to Germany," dejected France coach Laurent Bonadei said.