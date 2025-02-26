Logo
Sport

Germany thump Austria 4-1 in Women's Nations League
Germany thump Austria 4-1 in Women's Nations League

Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - League A - Germany v Austria - Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - February 25, 2025 Germany's Linda Dallmann scores their second goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - League A - Germany v Austria - Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - February 25, 2025 Germany's Giovanna Hoffmann celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - League A - Germany v Austria - Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - February 25, 2025 Germany's Laura Freigang celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - League A - Germany v Austria - Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - February 25, 2025 Germany fans wave flags as they celebrate after Giovanna Hoffmann scored their third goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - League A - Germany v Austria - Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - February 25, 2025 Germany's Vivien Endemann celebrates after the match REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
26 Feb 2025 03:33AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2025 03:57AM)
NUREMBERG, Germany : Germany's Linda Dallmann came off the bench to score one goal and make another as her side hammered neighbours Austria 4-1 to move to the top of Nations League A Group 1, but they could be overtaken if the Netherlands beat Scotland later on Tuesday. 

The Germans, who drew 2-2 in their first game against the Dutch, bounced back from conceding a goal in the third minute, with Laura Freigang levelling six minutes before the break. 

Dallmann entered the fray at halftime and scored 10 minutes later before teeing up Giovanna Hoffmann for the third, with Vivien Endemann rounding out the scoring with a goal in the 79th minute. 

Germany top the group on four points after two games, but the Dutch could replace them at the top of the table if they can beat Scotland by four or more goals in the late kickoff. 

Elsewhere, Denmark beat Italy 3-1 away to join their opponents and Sweden on three points at the top of Group 4, with the Swedes facing Wales in the late kickoff. 

Source: Reuters
