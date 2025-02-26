Germany thump Austria 4-1 in Women's Nations League

NUREMBERG, Germany : Germany's Linda Dallmann came off the bench to score one goal and make another as her side hammered neighbours Austria 4-1 to move to the top of Nations League A Group 1, but they could be overtaken if the Netherlands beat Scotland later on Tuesday.

The Germans, who drew 2-2 in their first game against the Dutch, bounced back from conceding a goal in the third minute, with Laura Freigang levelling six minutes before the break.

Dallmann entered the fray at halftime and scored 10 minutes later before teeing up Giovanna Hoffmann for the third, with Vivien Endemann rounding out the scoring with a goal in the 79th minute.

Germany top the group on four points after two games, but the Dutch could replace them at the top of the table if they can beat Scotland by four or more goals in the late kickoff.

Elsewhere, Denmark beat Italy 3-1 away to join their opponents and Sweden on three points at the top of Group 4, with the Swedes facing Wales in the late kickoff.