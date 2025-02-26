Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Germany thump Austria, Dutch beat Scotland in Women's Nations League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Germany thump Austria, Dutch beat Scotland in Women's Nations League

Germany thump Austria, Dutch beat Scotland in Women's Nations League
Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - League A - Germany v Austria - Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - February 25, 2025 Germany's Linda Dallmann scores their second goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Germany thump Austria, Dutch beat Scotland in Women's Nations League
Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - League A - Germany v Austria - Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - February 25, 2025 Germany's Giovanna Hoffmann celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Germany thump Austria, Dutch beat Scotland in Women's Nations League
Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - League A - Germany v Austria - Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - February 25, 2025 Germany's Laura Freigang celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Germany thump Austria, Dutch beat Scotland in Women's Nations League
Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - League A - Germany v Austria - Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - February 25, 2025 Germany fans wave flags as they celebrate after Giovanna Hoffmann scored their third goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Germany thump Austria, Dutch beat Scotland in Women's Nations League
Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - League A - Germany v Austria - Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - February 25, 2025 Germany's Vivien Endemann celebrates after the match REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
26 Feb 2025 03:33AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2025 05:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NUREMBERG, Germany :Germany's Linda Dallmann came off the bench to score one goal and make another as her side hammered neighbours Austria 4-1 to move top of Women's Nations League A1, with group rivals the Netherlands coming from behind to win 2-1 away to Scotland. 

The Germans, who drew 2-2 in their first game against the Dutch, bounced back after conceding a goal in the third minute, with Laura Freigang levelling six minutes before the break. 

Dallmann entered the fray at halftime and scored 10 minutes later before teeing up Giovanna Hoffmann for the third, with Vivien Endemann rounding out the scoring in the 79th minute.

Germany top the group after two games, with the Dutch in second place, also on four points, after scoring two second-half goals in Glasgow. Austria are third on three points, with Scotland bottom without a point.

Norway's Elisabeth Terland scored a minute after coming on as they beat Switzerland 2-1 in Group A2, with Sydney Scherternlieb equalising for the Swiss in the 83rd minute before Caroline Graham Hansen struck the winner four minutes later.

Norway have three points and Switzerland one before France host Iceland later on Tuesday.

In Group A4, visitors Sweden were held to a 1-1 draw by a battling Wales side, while Denmark beat Italy 3-1 away.

Sweden are top on four points, with Denmark second and Italy in third also on three points.

Slovenia produced the surprise result of the day by hammering visiting Ireland 4-0 to top Group B2 with six points from their opening two games ahead of the Irish on three.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement