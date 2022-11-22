Logo
Germany winger Sane to miss Japan game with knee injury
Germany winger Sane to miss Japan game with knee injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - Germany v Italy - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - June 14, 2022 Germany's Leroy Sane during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker

22 Nov 2022 04:15PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 04:15PM)
DOHA : Germany winger Leroy Sane has suffered a knee injury and will miss their World Cup Group E opener against Japan, the team said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old did not take part in their final training session in northern Qatar ahead of Wednesday's game in Doha and it was unclear how long he would be sidelined.

The Germans also play Spain on Nov. 27 before wrapping up their group matches against Costa Rica on Dec. 1.

Four-times champions Germany, who suffered a shock first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup, also had striker Niclas Fuellkrug out for a few days with the flu but he has since returned to training.

Source: Reuters

