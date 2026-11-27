Nov 26 : Germany and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Laura Freigang has been suspended for 16 months after committing three anti-doping whereabouts failures, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Thursday, ruling her out of next year's women's World Cup.

The 28-year-old accepted a case resolution agreement reached between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), NADA, the DFB and herself.

"All of the Athlete's individual competitive results since 23rd February 2026 are disqualified with all resulting consequences, including the forfeiture of medals, honours, points and prizes," the DFB said.

"The results achieved by the Athlete's respective team in the relevant matches remain unaffected."

Freigang said she had agreed to the settlement.

"It's important to me to emphasise once again that I was never suspected of doping at any point," she wrote on Instagram.

"I am aware of my responsibility regarding my reporting obligations and the importance of clean sports. At the same time, my case wasn't always as black and white as it might have appeared from the outside. My agreement to a settlement does not mean that I share all the assessments of my case."

Freigang, Frankfurt's captain, has scored 17 goals in 45 appearances for Germany who won the women's World Cup in 2003 and 2007.

The World Cup in Brazil starts on June 24.