Germany's 'Heavy Kickers' aim for the big league
Players of the overweight soccer team Heavy Kickers of PSV Bork warm up during a training session in Selm-Bork, near Dortmund, Germany, May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Members of the overweight soccer team Heavy Kickers of PSV Bork play during a training session in Selm-Bork, near Dortmund, Germany, May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Members of the overweight soccer team Heavy Kickers of PSV Bork play during a training session in Selm-Bork, near Dortmund, Germany, May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Andreas Bauer, member of the overweight soccer team Heavy Kickers of PSV Bork, plays during a training session in Selm-Bork, near Dortmund, Germany, May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Players of the overweight soccer team Heavy Kickers of PSV Bork come together for a team meeting after a training session in Selm-Bork, near Dortmund, Germany, May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
16 May 2023 09:35PM (Updated: 16 May 2023 10:43PM)
BORK, Germany :On a soccer pitch in the northwestern German town of Bork, players in the 'Heavy Kickers' club have been training for the third round of matches in the newly-established German football league for overweight people. 

Last year, six clubs from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) in Germany launched the Overweight Football League (UEFL) that had its first match played in April.

"Everyone should play," club founder and manager Mike Kraus said, adding that slower soccer players should be able to compete and not get stuck on the bench.

To join 'Heavy Kickers', players must have a body mass index (BMI) of more than 31.

UEFL matches are played with seven field players and a goalkeeper, and a single match consists of two halves of 35 minutes each.

"It's better than sitting at home with a bag of chips, I'd rather be on the pitch - with people I have fun with," said Kraus, adding that creating a community was more important than strict rules on player's weight.

"We have a special rule that a maximum of two people who are no longer overweight are allowed to play in the game," he says.

For now, the Overweight Football League has brought together only clubs from one German region, but Kraus hopes that the idea will spread across the country.

"We hope it will be carried further, that it will be seen, that this idea will be taken up elsewhere. That is our wish," he said. 

Source: Reuters

