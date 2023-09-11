Logo
Sport

Germany's Leupolz retires from international duty
Sport

Germany's Leupolz retires from international duty

Germany's Leupolz retires from international duty

Germany midfielder Melanie Leupolz (C) has retired from international duty. (Photo: AFP/William West)

11 Sep 2023 11:58PM
BERLIN: Germany and Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz has retired from international duty, the German FA announced on Monday (Sep 11).

Leupolz played 79 times for Germany, scoring 13 times in her ten years with the side. She won the Euros in 2013 and claimed Olympic gold in 2016.

After thanking her teammates for an "unforgettable time", the 29-year-old in a statement said "now it's time to put my full focus on Chelsea".

Leupolz made headlines this year at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand when she brought her nine-month-old son with her, telling broadcaster DAZN at the time "it's quite a challenge".

"It is important to me that I made my way back to the national team after giving birth," Leupolz said on Monday, but explained "the abundance of stress is energy-sapping".

Leupolz played for Bayern Munich for six years before moving to Chelsea in 2020.

Source: AFP/ec

