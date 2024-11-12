Germany's Musiala unfazed by recent praise, eyes 2026 World Cup

FRANKFURT, Germany : Germany and Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala does not spend time reading any of the recent praise for his performances for club and country, he said on Tuesday, instead putting in the work with an eye on the 2026 World Cup.

The 21-year-old Musiala, who scored the winning goal in Bayern's last two matches in all competitions, has already netted five times in the league so far this season and has been arguably the best player for the Bavarians.

"The focus is to get better and keep putting in the work and not look around too much. For me it is important to take steps forward," Musiala told a press conference ahead of Germany's Nations League matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Hungary on Nov. 16 and Nov. 19 respectively.

"Last season I did that and maybe the goals and assists were missing a bit. I work on power, to be fit game after game. I want to have as few injuries as possible to make as many matches as possible."

"Over the years I have been looking less and less at all that," he said when asked of recent glowing praise in the media. "I also do not do it when things are not going well. It is important in good times and bad times to have the same routine."

Musiala has been key to Bayern's return to the top of the Bundesliga this season after Bayer Leverkusen's domestic double last season, and Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is hoping the forward's form will spill over to the national team.

Germany, who have already qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals, are hoping to finish top of Group A3 with their last two matches this month.

The Germans are eyeing the 2026 World Cup, with a good showing in the Nations League providing a major boost.

The four-time World Cup winners crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in the group stage and did not go past the quarter-finals in this year's Euros on home soil, in Musiala's first two major tournament participations.

"The Euro was not perfect as we all had wanted but we still see the possibilities that are there," Musiala said. "We have a year and a half until the World Cup and we can take steps forward.

"Learn the lessons from the past two tournaments and hopefully play a good World Cup," he added.