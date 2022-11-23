Logo
Sport

Germany's Neuer makes fourth World Cup appearance
Sport

Germany's Neuer makes fourth World Cup appearance

Germany's Neuer makes fourth World Cup appearance

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 General view of Germany players on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington

23 Nov 2022 07:52PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 07:52PM)
DOHA : Germany's Manuel Neuer will start in goal and becomes the first goalkeeper of his country to play in four consecutive tournaments for their World Cup Group E match against Japan on Wednesday.

His 39-year-old Japanese counterpart Eiji Kawashima did not match that record with Shuichi Gonda starting in goal.

Germany coach Hansi Flick opted to start with forward Kai Havertz as their target man, leaving centre forwards Niclas Fuellkrug and teenager Youssoufa Moukoko on the bench.

He also included Thomas Mueller, who has not played 90 minutes since September due to injures.

Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Niklas Suele, Nico Schlotterbeck, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Guendogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz

Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Junya Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda

Source: Reuters

