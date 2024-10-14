Germany's Pavlovic back for Nations League game against Netherlands

MUNICH, Germany : Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic will be back from injury for their Nations League match at home to Netherlands on Monday and will form a midfield partnership with Angelo Stiller, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Bayern Munich defensive midfielder missed Friday's 2-1 victory over Bosnia with a knee injury.

"Tomorrow Angelo and Pavlovic will play in midfield," Nagelsmann told a press conference, praising the pair as prospects for the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Pavlovic is already a starting player for his club and only missed the Euros earlier this year due to illness.

For 23-year-old Stiller it would be his third cap, having made his international debut only last month.

"He trains well and he played a good last season (with VfB Stuttgart)," said Nagelsmann of Stiller.

"He has also started this season well. He still has a few things he can do better. But I want to see him do that. Given his age he is a prospect for us. We have two years until the World Cup ... so we need some younger players."

Germany, who drew 2-2 with the Dutch in Amsterdam in September, are top of Nations League Group A3 on seven points from three matches, with Netherlands second on five. Hungary have two points and Bosnia are in last place with one.

"It will be an interesting game against a good opponent," Nagelsmann added. "We could have won in Amsterdam so we'll try to do it tomorrow. We'll be more pushed than we were against Bosnia."