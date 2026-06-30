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Germany's Undav earns first World Cup start against Paraguay
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Germany's Undav earns first World Cup start against Paraguay

Germany's Undav earns first World Cup start against Paraguay

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Germany v Ivory Coast - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 20, 2026 Germany's Deniz Undav celebrates after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/John E Sokolowski

30 Jun 2026 03:23AM
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FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 29 : Germany forward Deniz Undav, the team's top scorer with three goals and two assists in the tournament, earned his first start of the World Cup, replacing Jamal Musiala, for Monday's World Cup Round of 32 match against Paraguay. 

• Nathaniel Brown is back in Germany's defence after a minor muscle injury had kept him out of their loss to Ecuador in their final group match.

• Paraguay's Miguel Almiron returns to the team following his red card in the group game against Turkey.

• Central defender Omar Alderete is left out after nursing an injury, with Junior Alonso slipping into the lineup.

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Lineups:

Germany: Manuel Neuer; Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Ruediger, Nathaniel Brown; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Felix Nmecha; Kai Havertz, Deniz Undav.

Paraguay: Orlando Gill, Junior Alonso, Juan Jose Caceres, Andres Cubas, Miguel Almiron, Jose Canale, Gustavo Gomez, Damian Bobadilla, Julio Enciso, Gabriel Avalos, Matias Galarza.

Source: Reuters
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