Sport

Gerson stunner gives Brazil 1-1 draw with Uruguay in World Cup qualifier
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Uruguay - Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador, Brazil - November 19, 2024 Brazil's Gerson celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Uruguay - Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador, Brazil - November 19, 2024 Brazil's Gerson celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Adriano Machado
20 Nov 2024 10:57AM
SALVADOR, Brazil : Brazil drew 1-1 with Uruguay in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday after Gerson's brilliant strike cancelled out Federico Valverde's opener for the visitors.

Five-times World Cup winners Brazil are fifth in the CONMEBOL standings on 18 points, one point behind Colombia and Ecuador, after picking up their second straight draw.

Uruguay are second on 20 points, five behind leaders Argentina.

The top six will automatically qualify for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

After a tight first half, Real Madrid midfielder Valverde opened the scoring in the 55th minute when he curled a fine long-range low shot into the far corner.

Gerson brought the hosts level seven minutes later, the Flamengo midfielder scoring his first international goal with a terrific volley after a poor clearance by the Uruguayan defence.

Source: Reuters

