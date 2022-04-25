Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gerson on target as Marseille cement second place in Ligue 1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gerson on target as Marseille cement second place in Ligue 1

25 Apr 2022 05:02AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 05:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Olympique de Marseille took another step towards securing direct qualification for the Champions League when a late Gerson goal earned them a 1-0 win at Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Gerson struck seven minutes from time when he fired home with an angled shot from Dimitri Payet's pass to put second-placed Marseille on 65 points with four games left.

They lead Stade Rennais, who destroyed Lorient 5-0 earlier on Sunday, by six points.

Monaco, in fourth place, are also on 59 points after their 4-1 win at St Etienne on Saturday.

The top two qualify directly for the Champions League group stage while the third-placed side will play in the third qualifying round.

Marseille made a bright start as Arkadiusz Milik's 30-metre attempt was parried by Predrag Rajkovic on eight minutes.

But the game failed to spark into life until late in the second half, when Payet found Gerson in the box for the Brazilian to score his sixth league goal this season.

Racing Strasbourg lost ground in the race for a Champions League spot as they were beaten by Lille 1-0 away, with last year's champions prevailing with a late goal by Mehmet Celik.

Strasbourg are now sixth on 56 points, one behind fifth-placed Nice.

Paris St Germain secured their 10th French top flight title on Saturday with a 1-1 home draw against RC Lens, who lie in seventh spot on 54 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us