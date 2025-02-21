Gesi replaces Ioane in Italy team to face France in Six Nations

Italy's Simone Gesi has replaced injured wing Monty Ioane in the team named to face France in the Six Nations Championship in Rome on Sunday, with head coach Gonzalo Quesada making two changes to the side which defeated Wales last time out.

Ioane is out with a knee injury and Gesi will make his third appearance for Italy and only his second start, having missed the 22-15 win over Wales through injury after coming off the bench in the opening defeat by Scotland.

The 23-year-old Gesi's other Italy appearance also came against Scotland, when he started in their 2023 Six Nations meeting.

Quesada's only other change to his starting 15 sees hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi replacing Giacomo Nicotera, who drops to the bench, while Danilo Fischetti and Niccolo Cannone will both earn their 50th caps in what is Italy's 50th meeting with France.

Last year Italy almost came away from France with a shock win, but ended up with a 13-13 draw after their late penalty hit the post when the ball fell from the tee and Paolo Garbisi was left with a handful of seconds to kick it.

Fullback Tommaso Allan is now handling kicking duties, and was responsible for 17 of Italy's points against Wales, leaving Garbisi free to concentrate on his flyhalf role.

Mirco Spagnolo is on the bench after the prop missed the opening two games through suspension, while lock Dino Lamb is out with a shoulder problem and Riccardo Favretto is named among the replacements.

The only other change on the bench sees prop Giosue Zilocchi in for Marco Riccioni as Quesada again for the most part sticks with his tried and trusted 23.

At the Stadio Olimpico, Italy take on a France side who lost 26-25 to England at Twickenham in their last game, having begun the championship with a 43-0 drubbing of Wales.

Team:

15-Tommaso Allan, 14-Ange Capuozzo, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Tommaso Menoncello, 11-Simone Gesi, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Martin Page-Relo, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Michele Lamaro (captain), 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Giacomo Nicotera, 17-Mirco Spagnolo, 18-Giosue Zilocchi, 19-Riccardo Favretto, 20-Manuel Zuliani, 21-Ross Vintcent, 22-Alessandro Garbisi, 23-Jacopo Trulla