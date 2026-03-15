Getafe's Abqar sent off for grabbing Sorloth's genitals

MADRID, March 14 : Getafe's Abdel Abqar was sent off following a VAR review for grabbing the genitals of Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth during Saturday's LaLiga clash at the Metropolitano stadium, in an incident that stunned players and supporters alike.

The flashpoint came around the 55th minute when referee Miguel Angel Ortiz halted play and signalled a possible sending-off offence after being alerted by VAR, with the game being paused for several minutes.

The stoppage initially baffled those inside the stadium as it followed a routine challenge between Nahuel Molina and Mauro Arambarri, with nothing in that exchange suggesting a red card was imminent.

Clarity arrived only when Ortiz consulted the pitchside monitor and replays shown on the stadium's big screens revealed an off-the-ball altercation between Sorloth and Abqar. The footage showed the Moroccan defender touching the Norwegian forward's groin.

Sorloth reacted angrily, grabbing Abqar's arm and pulling him to the ground.

After reviewing the images, the referee showed Abqar a straight red card for unsportsmanlike behaviour, while Sorloth was shown a yellow card for his reaction.

The lengthy delay added an unusual subplot to a match ultimately settled by Molina's first-half goal, which secured a 1-0 win for Diego Simeone's side.

Atletico are third in the LaLiga table with 57 points, six behind second-placed Real Madrid and 10 adrift of leaders Barcelona. Both rivals have a game in hand.