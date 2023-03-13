Logo
Sport

Ghalenoei returns to lead Iran to Asian Cup finals
FILE PHOTO: Iran's soccer coach Amir Ghalenoei smiles during a training session, in preparation for their upcoming 2007 AFC Asian Cup quarter final soccer match, in Kelana Jaya outside Kuala Lumpur July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

13 Mar 2023 01:50AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2023 02:08AM)
Amir Ghalenoei has been appointed the new head coach of Iran, the country's football federation announced on Sunday.

The 59-year-old replaces Carlos Queiroz, who led the country to the last three World Cup tournaments during two spells in charge. Queiroz stood down after the finals in Qatar last year.

Ghalenoei will leave his role with Iranian league side Gol Gohar to fill the post and has been given a contract through to the end of January's Asian Cup finals, according to reports.

He will be taking charge of the team for a second time having led the Iranians to the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup in 2007, when they were eliminated by South Korea.

Source: Reuters

